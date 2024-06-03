Work to reduce noise from the concrete surface of the M25 between Junction 10 and 11 have started.
The fitting of NGCS (Next Generation Concrete Surface) on the motorway began after a trial of four new potential surfaces was carried out over two years on the M1. National Highways agreed to the trial after a debate in Parliament sparked by a petition delivered by Amanda Boote, Independent country and borough councillor for Byfleet and West Byfleet, and local residents Krista Rooney, Lynn Cozens and Fiona Syrett, accompanied by Woking MP Jonathan Lord and Ben Spencer, MP for Runnymede and Weybridge.
In 2019 Cllr Boot set up the M25 Resurfacing Action Group when it became clear that noise from the M25 was one of the biggest concerns facing local residents.
This section of the motorway still has the original concrete surface from when the motorway was built in 1984 and it has since deteriorated to such a point that it brings misery to many residents who live close to it. It is also quite distracting to drive along this stretch.
Many residents cannot sleep at night as a result of the noise and residents, schools such as Byfleet Primary and local businesses cannot open their windows in the summer as a result.
Work to install the new surface material began earlier than planned because it was able to take advantage of weekend closures of the M25 for extensive work on the new Junction 10 layout. Further work will take place over the next full weekend closure of junctions 10 to 11 next month.
Cllr Boote said: ‘‘I am absolutely delighted that work has now finally started to reduce the adverse impact of noise pollution from the M25.
“This is the only section of the motorway in a residential area that still contains the original concrete, and this has deteriorated so much now that the noise causes misery to an estimated 30,000 residents over a wide ranging area.
“It has taken much lobbying to get to this point and I would like to thank our local MPs Dr. Ben Spencer and Jonathan Lord for their support with my campaign, as well as the residents who support me with the action group.
“The work to resurface junctions 10 to 11 will cost in the millions and it will take many years to complete but I am delighted to see that we have been able to make a change and to make this happen.’’
Mr Lord said "After years of lobbying and campaigning about this, it's fantastic that National Highways has now completed the necessary surface treatments on one key stretch of the M25 to reduce the noise.
“We now have a firm promise that the rest of the M25 between junctions 10 and 11 will be also be done over the coming months and years.
“I pay tribute to the work of Cllr Amanda Boote and the M25 Action Group; it has been a great pleasure to work closely alongside them over the past few years."