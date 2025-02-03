Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (ASPH), in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, have broken ground to mark the start of building works to create a long-awaited Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at Ashford Hospital.
The £1.9million centre, funded by Macmillan, will be the first of its kind in North West Surrey, providing a non-clinical space within the hospital with free advice and support for people affected by cancer from the moment of diagnosis.
Louise Stead, group chief executive said: “I’m so excited to see the start of this new development at Ashford Hospital, which complements the provision at Royal Surrey.
“It will give our cancer patients a more holistic approach to living with and beyond cancer. The purpose-built facility will provide a space where experts and trained volunteers will listen, answer questions, and offer personalised information and support to help manage the impact of cancer.”
Sonia Sudhakar, chief engagement officer at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We know being diagnosed with cancer can affect so many different areas of your life, from relationships to finance.
“Every cancer experience is different and we want to make sure people get the support that’s right for them, when they need it most. With cancer information, emotional and financial support all under one roof, this fantastic new centre brings us one step closer to making that happen.”
As well as providing information and support, the centre will give patients access to counselling sessions, complementary therapies, exercise classes and support groups.
Macmillan has pledged to raise £1.9 million to cover the costs of creating the centre. However, the charity relies almost entirely on voluntary contributions to fund their work.
To donate to the fundraising appeal, contact [email protected] or visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/ashfordappeal.
The Cancer Support Centre is scheduled to open in late spring 2025.