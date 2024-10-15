York Road Project marked World Homeless Day on 10 October by opening the doors to its Resource Centre in Goldsworth Road to raise awareness of the charity’s work supporting homeless individuals in Woking.
The event brought together local residents, volunteers and public figures, all eager to learn more about how York Road Project addresses homelessness in the community.
By offering direct access accommodation to those in need, as well as longer-term options through three shared houses in the Woking area, York Road Project are key to ensuring people in Woking always have somewhere safe to go.
The open day was a valuable chance to highlight their critical role ensuring no one in the area should have to sleep rough.
The Resource Centre provides crucial respite to rough sleepers, who can access for a hot shower, clean clothes and laundry facilities.
In addition to viewing these facilities, those attending the open day heard first hand from clients who have benefited from the services provided by York Road Project.
Several shared their personal stories of how the charity has had a positive and lasting impact on their journey.
Those in attendance included Will Forster MP, Shahid Azeem, the High Sheriff of Surrey, and Councillor Louise Morales, the Mayor of Woking.
Chief executive Cherisse Dealtry said: "It’s incredibly important to us to have this support, it helps raise awareness of the fact that homelessness can affect anyone, even here in Woking, and that services like ours ensure people have a safe place to go."