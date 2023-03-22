WOKING Borough Council’s debt crisis will be in the spotlight at a public meeting on Saturday morning.
The event is the March Woking Debate, which is titled Woking’s finances – how painful will recovery be?
Two borough councillors will open the discussion in The Gallery at Christ Church, Jubilee Square.
The council’s portfolio holder for financial planning and policy, Cllr Dale Roberts, will speak for the ruling Liberal Democrats, and Cllr Josh Brown will represent the Conservative opposition.
Members of the public will be able to ask questions of the speakers and contribute to the discussion.
The debate is from 11am to 12.30, with refreshments available from 10.30.
It will also be broadcast live on Zoom.
For more information or to receive the online link, call Keith Scott on 01483 824980 or email [email protected]