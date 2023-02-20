FOLLOWING several West End runs, Heathers the Musical is heading out on a UK tour and will be at Woking’s New Victoria Theatre next Tuesday to Saturday, 7-11 March.
Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high octane, black comedy, rock musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all-time, which starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.
Jenna Innes (Les Miserables) takes on the role of angst-ridden teen Veronica Sawyer and returning to the role of Jason “J.D” Dean is Jacob Fowler (Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella).
The Heathers are Verity Thompson (Cinderella) as Heather Chandler, Elise Zavou (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World) as Heather Duke, Billie Bowman (Heathers – The Other Palace) as Heather Macnamara.
Expect to hear songs like Dead Girl Walking, Candy Store, Big Fun and Fight For Me.