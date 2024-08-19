WOKING music venue The Fiery Bird has announced local musicians The Dustbowl Sinners, Dan Shears and Sour Kix as ambassadors.
The musicians, who have performed on many occasions at The Fiery Bird, within the Phoenix Cultural Centre on Goldsworth Road, will be advocates for the venue and its crucial role in Woking and the live music community.
The Phoenix Cultural Centre, run by Elaine McGinty and Joe Buckley, provides an inclusive environment where members of the community can practise the arts, learn skills and socialise.
Steffi Penkey, of The Dustbowl Sinners, said: “The Fiery Bird Venue is close to our hearts because it focuses on encouraging musicians at grassroots level. More than ever communities desperately need resources like this. There's a snowball effect – the more people put in, the more it continues to develop. As a local band we are incredibly proud to be ambassadors.”
Dan Shears, of The Velveteen Orkestra, commented: “It is an honour to be an ambassador of The Fiery Bird. I have been playing shows and working with Elaine, Joe and their team for over a decade and their passion and enthusiasm has resonated with me at every show.
“The community spirit, art focus and unbreakable determination of the people involved is something I admire greatly.”
Woking-based Sour Kix, said: “For us, the Phoenix Cultural Centre and Fiery Bird mean a huge amount. It was the first place we started playing in front of an audience in 2013 and the team has supported us and offered us many gig opportunities. We can’t thank them enough.”
Elaine McGinty, CEO and founder of the Phoenix Cultural Centre and the Fiery Bird, added: “The ambassadors are artists whose work we are always excited to share. Grassroots music venues bring so much to communities and the Fiery Bird is a special venue.”