The Phoenix Cultural Centre in Goldsworth Road is likely to receive £17,500 from Woking Borough Council for repairs and maintenance to a lift to improve accessibility.
The council executive has recommended approval of the application, which was supported by the area’s councillors.
An officer’s report to the executive stated that: “The repairs to the lift will enable greater usage of the available space as users of all mobility types are able to access more areas of the building.”
It added that the funding “should be viewed as contributing towards the council’s ambitions for economic prosperity and community investment as the usage of the centre increases to accommodate more activities to the benefit of Woking’s residents.”
Phoenix runs the Fiery Bird community arts and live music venue. It hosts live gigs, workshops, mentoring, training, arts events, on top of many other community projects and events, and the popular Thursday Open Mic Nights.