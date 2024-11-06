The Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) development being built at Woking Community Hospital has reached a key milestone.
The installation of the building extension is now in place and is made up of 10 large modular units. The units were built and transported from Cramlington in Northumbria to the Woking site and were delivered over two weekends.
The extension will be connected to the current hospital and will offer computerised tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), as well as expanding the ultrasound capacity.
Stephen Hepworth, director of planning and contracting at Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is an exciting phase of the CDC development as the installation of the building extension is now complete following some construction delays.
“We can now begin the internal installation of the diagnostic equipment and the interior design of the extension.
“The transportation and installation of the modular units required a multi-agency approach, and I’d like to thank everyone involved, including Surrey Police and those from the local area who came to see the delivery of the units, for their support and cooperation during this time.
“I would also like to thank all the local residents and staff of the hospital who have been very supportive of the development even during the weekends when we have significantly disrupted the roads around the hospital.”
The new CDC services are due to start by the end of the year and will complement the vast range of diagnostic services already provided at the hospital.
Services include x-ray, paediatric audiology, adult audiology, ophthalmology, dermatology, bone density (dexa) scanning, ultrasound, and cardiac and respiratory testing.
The development will offer a local centre, preventing the need for 30,000 hospital visits outside of Woking annually, providing residents with a vibrant and modern health facility.