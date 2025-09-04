A Woking woman who twice breached a community order has been ordered to pay £125 by Surrey Magistrates.
Tia Goldsmith was required to attend planned office appointments as part of an order imposed at Staines Magistrates Court on May 9.
But magistrates sitting at Guildford heard the 23-year-old of Princess Gardens didn’t turn up on July 9 or 16 and failed to provide evidence excusing her absence.
Goldsmith was fined £50 and ordered to pay £75 costs on August 29 after pleading guilty to both breaches.
Meanwhile, a white motorcycle was stolen from a house on Sythwood sometime between 11pm on Sunday, August 31, and 6am the following morning.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Surrey Police on 101 quoting 4525017240.
