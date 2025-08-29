Citizens Advice Woking (CAW) is holding a fundraising event at the Fiery Bird on Goldsworth Road on Saturday 27 September, 7.30pm (doors open 7.00).
Sneakin’ Suspicion are a brilliant five-piece covers band playing a mixture of rock, pop and country from across the decades.
Come along and have fun, and encourage family and friends to come too (and even if you’re doing something else on 27 September, why not buy a ticket anyway and benefit CAW?).
Unfortunately, the Fiery Bird is having to close at the end of the year despite all their great work, so why not come and show your support while you can?
