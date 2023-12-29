A Woking woman has been appointed OBE for services to education and prevention of stillbirths in the King's New Year Honours.
Elizabeth Hutton is chief executive of Kicks Count, a charity which aims to reduce the UK's high stillbirth and neonatal death rate by raising awareness of baby movements.
Elizabeth became involved with Kicks Count as a volunteer after losing her son Toby midway through her pregnancy in 2010. She took over as chief executive in 2013, and Kicks Count is now one of the leading pregnancy charities in the UK.
The charity urges pregnant women to keep track of their unborn child's movement and note any change so that they can flag any potential problems with a health professional early on.
By raising awareness of baby's movements and encouraging mums to report any change in movement immediately it is estimated that a third of stillbirths could be prevented.
"My aim is to reach every pregnant woman to highlight the importance of her baby's movements," Elizabeth says on her Linkedin page.
She also works with the Department of Health on issues surrounding stillbirth and is helping NHS England to produce a consistent message for reduced fetal movements.
Mother of two Elizabeth's work was praised in 2015 by the then Prime Minister David Cameron, who presented her with a Points of Light award recognising individuals who are changing their community and inspiring others.
Elizabeth also became a Guinness World Record holder after Kicks Count took the title for the largest tombola in 2019. Their Teddy Bears Picnic in Burpham set the record with 5,104 prizes.
"I hope this will help raise awareness of the charity and what we do to prevent stillbirth,” said Elizabeth, who has also come through cancer.