Woking Town Twinning Association (WTTA) was delighted to again host children from Le Plessis-Robinson Football Club.
The football tournament, a resounding success, was arranged at Hermitage School, which also invited Horsell Junior and Barnsbury Primary Schools.
The six-a-side final between Horsell and Plessis had all the thrills of a typical cup final – after a one-all draw in normal time Horsell pipped Plessis 3 -2 on penalties.
Praise (5 goals), Kaydan (4) and Hudhayfah (4) were top scorers in the tournament, Kaydan pipping Hudhayfah for second after another penalty shoot out.
Huge thank yous are due to Clare Spire, Hermitage executive head teacher, Stephen Greenwood, Hermitage PE teacher, and Georgina Gunning, who gave up their time to run the tournament.
Also to Dennis from Sports of Addlestone, who provided engraved medals and a glass award, to Max Quest from Wishel Tennis Club, who supplied racquets and balls for the visitors, and to Ali and Abu Zaki, who hosted 50 guests for a Lebanese delight in their Woking restaurant.
Woking Sportsbox arranged a match for the French team against a selected Woking junior team, and Isaac Allen-Harris at Woking FC provided a club tour and the chance to buy club merchandise.
Thanks to Jessica Spragg and her team who welcomed Plessis-Robinson FC to a gymnastics procession and handed out certificates. WTTA member Shaf Hussain organised a match with Simon Langley's Under 11s Leatherhead FC team and Plessis-Robinson.
Tahir Masud, father of Hudhayfah, from WTTA, who made most of the arrangements, said: “We look forward to regular visits by young people from our twin towns of Le Plessis-Robinson and Rastatt in Germany. It will help to foster closer links to ensure that town twinning continues to thrive.”
WTTA welcomes new members. If you are interested in joining, contact the treasurer and secretary Chris Sansom on 01483 726974 or email [email protected].