Around 500 Scouts, Explorer Scouts, Guides and Leaders gathered for a big event in Surrey.
Scouts attended the ‘Frost Camp’, which was held on the second to last weekend of February at Bentley Copse Activity Centre.
This year, Scouts camped in muddy conditions as the rain on the Friday night made the site more like Glastonbury, but that didn’t stop the fun and the excitement of the participants.
Scouts from 1st Brookwood and 1st Old Woking joined Scouts and Guides from Winchester, Farnham, Guildford, Godalming, Reigate, Oxted and many others.
Rayne, 13, a Scout from Old Woking, said: “I liked the zip line because it was fast and exciting.”
Activities included:
- tree climbing
- segways
- cross bows
- air pistols
- archery
- radio controlled landrovers
- air rifle
- crate stacking
- adventure course
- laser clay pigeon shooting
- zip line
- cave maze
- nerf zone
- circus skills
- tomahawk throwing
On the Friday evening, there was a film and on the Saturday evening there was a campfire and silent disco.
The event ensures that the Scouts and Guides involved gain skills for life and gives them opportunities their own groups cannot provide in a safe and fun way.
Sarah and Stu, part of the volunteer team at Brookwood, said: “It was good to see the Scouts spend time outdoors, gaining skills and being basic to basics in nature with no screens.”
Every week Scouts give almost half a million people aged four to 25 the skills they need for school, college, university, job interviews, important speeches, tricky challenges, and big dreams. All apart of the key message #skillsforlife.
Nick Cann, centre manager, commented: “Frost camp was a great success and only thanks to the dedicated volunteers who made this happen giving the Scouts skills for life.”