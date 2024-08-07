Five members of Palliative Pacers took their training to the next level as they tackled the challenge of Mount Snowdon.
Tammy Stracey, Katie Doyle, Hayley Fellows, Laura Harper and Charlotte Smith from Woking & Sam Beare Hospice (WSBH). Had a busy day caring for patients right up until the moment they set off on the six-hour drive to Snowdonia.
Although the team are no strangers to long hikes, traversing mountainous terrain is a different matter entirely. Armed with thick walking socks and waterproof walking boots, the team encouraged each other every step of the way.
Katie said: “After a 4.30am start, we took in the stunning sunrise that started peaking over the neighbouring mountain as we started our ascent. This was everything I’d wanted — to see the sunrise over the mountains.
“We reached the summit in 4 hours which was incredible! Waiting our turn to touch the Tor and take our well-earned photo was such a proud moment.
“We all thought we were just heading up to climb a mountain and raise some money for the Hospice. But it turned out the be the most hilarious, fun filled, and joyous girls trip anyone could ever have asked for!”
WSBH CEO Mark Byrne commented: “Everyone at the Hospice could not be prouder of this amazing team who are going above and beyond to raise money for something they believe so passionately in.
“To date, our Palliative Pacers have raised a total of £8,370 which equates to running the entire In-Patient Unit for twenty-five hours.
“We wish them all the best for their upcoming 100km Thames Walk and will be following them keenly as they continue upping the distance on their training hikes before the big day on 9th September.”