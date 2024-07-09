Woking & Sam Beare Hospice (WSBH) will be hosting an exciting new event next month and wants to spread the word.
The event is an open water swim challenge with a range of distances, which you can swim as an individual or as part of a relay team. It will take place at Shepperton Lake on August 17 from 11.30am to 4pm.
Not only will you be swimming in serene surroundings, but also engaging in an activity that has so many incredible health and wellbeing benefits. Every penny raised will help WSBH ensure that it can continue to deliver care for patients, carers and their families in the community when they need them the most.
This challenge is for people who have previous open water swimming experience and are over the age of 18. If you haven’t done open water swimming before, you will need to contact Shepperton Lake for an induction swim.
The induction takes just a few minutes and is in place for them to run through the lake specific safety rules followed by a swim test. The swim test is for them to see that you are confident and comfortable swimming in an open water environment.
Range of distances include:
- 400 meter swim individual entry - £35
- 750 meter swim individual entry – £40
- 400 meter swim team relay (4 members) – £100
Participants will receive a swim hat and medal. WSBH cares for approximately 2,000 patients each year and services are free. For more information, visit www.wsbh.org.uk