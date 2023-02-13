Woking's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

M25, from 10pm February 13 to 5.30am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for urgent, junction improvement scheme (CCTV repair works).

A3, from 10pm February 13 to 6am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Ockham Lane to Painshill, carriageway and lane closures for, junction improvement scheme, diversion via local authority network and National Highways network.

M25, from 10pm February 14 to 5.30am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.