Woking's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:
• M25, from 10pm February 13 to 5.30am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for urgent, junction improvement scheme (CCTV repair works).
• A3, from 10pm February 13 to 6am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Ockham Lane to Painshill, carriageway and lane closures for, junction improvement scheme, diversion via local authority network and National Highways network.
• M25, from 10pm February 14 to 5.30am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.