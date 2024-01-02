Woking's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 10pm January 3 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, junction Portsmouth Road to junction Esher Common, Lane closures for improvement works.
• M25, from 10pm January 4 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 10 to junction 9, Lane closures for drainage works.
• M3, from 8pm January 11 to 6am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 both directions, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closures for technology work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.