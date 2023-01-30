Woking's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:
• M25, from 10pm January 30 to 5am February 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, slip road and Lane closure for CAT 1 barrier repair, diversions via National highways network.
• M25, from 10pm February 7 to 5.30am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for electrical works.
• M25, from 10pm February 9 to 5am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 10 to junction 9, Lane closures for electrical works.
• A3, from 10pm February 13 to 6am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Ockham Lane to Painshill, carriageway and lane closures for, junction improvement scheme, diversion via local authority network and National Highways network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.