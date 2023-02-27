Woking's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:
• A3, from 10pm March 2 to 5.30am March 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise, junction 10, carriageway, lane entry and exit road closures for, junction improvement scheme, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
• M3, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for boundary fence repairs.
• M25, from 10pm March 7 to 5am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for Technology works.
• A3, from 10pm March 7 to 5.30am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise, junction 10, Lanes, entry and exit slip road closures for, junction improvement scheme, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.
• M25, from 10pm March 9 to 5am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.