Woking's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 10pm July 21 to 5.30am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Wisley Interchange to Painshill, Lane closures for Gantry installation.
• M3, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 northbound, junction 3, slip road and lane closure for maintenance work.
• A3, from 10pm July 29 to 5.30am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, carriageway closure for, junction improvement works, diversion via local authorities.
• M3, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for technology work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.