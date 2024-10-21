Woking's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing holdups of at least 30 minutes. Another six will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 9pm October 18 to 5.30am October 21, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, Roundabout and slip road closures for Roundabout Construction works, diversion via local authorities.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 10pm October 21 to 5.30am October 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, Roundabout closure for Roundabout Construction works, diversion via local authorities.
• M25, from 10pm October 24 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for surfacing works.
• M25, from 10pm October 26 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for surfacing works.
• M3, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M3 southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for technology work.
• A3, from 9pm November 1 to 5.30am November 4, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, Roundabout and slip road closures for Roundabout Construction works, diversion via local authorities.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.