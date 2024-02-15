Woking has been ranked one of the UK’s best places to live and work in the annual UK Vitality Index 2024 – the fourth consecutive year the town has featured in the top three.
Compiled by Lambert Smith Hampton, the “definitive health check on the UK’s towns and cities” assesses locations outside London to identify the best places to live, work and do business, in addition to those with the highest growth potential.
Outperforming the likes of Milton Keynes, Edinburgh and last year’s winner Bath, Woking narrowly missed out on top spot to Watford, coming second in rankings for the country’s best prospects across a range of indicators including the economy, business, health and environment.
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “I’m proud that for the fourth consecutive year, Woking has been recognised as one of the best places to live and work in the UK.
“This success once again underlines the strengths of our borough and reinforces Woking’s reputation as Surrey’s hub for economic growth and job creation, all in a desirable location which puts health, quality of life and our environment at its heart.
“I am particularly proud that Woking has for the third successive year topped the Health and Environment indicator, with low levels of cardiovascular mortality and high scores for life satisfaction, green spaces and high recycling rates.
“This council remains committed to making Woking a place where businesses choose to locate and people aspire to live.”
Woking also performed well in the Economy and Business indicator, with the borough climbing two spots to seventh nationally, a rise credited to its improved wage growth score.