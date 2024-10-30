A long-standing member of the Woking community recently celebrated a milestone birthday.
Reginald Page, a resident at Kettlewell House, marked his 100th birthday with a heartwarming celebration.
Reg as he is known, enjoyed a special party surrounded by his family and friends. He was also honoured with a special card from King Charles and Queen Camilla, congratulating him on his incredible milestone.
Born in Blackdown, Surrey, Reg moved to Woking in the 1950s, where he spent much of his life. He met and married his late wife, Jean, in the town, and they enjoyed 72 years of marriage.
Together, they raised two sons, Neil and Kevin and today Reg is the proud grandfather of Jonathan, Kimberley, and Dominic, and great-grandfather to Clara.
Reg built a strong connection to the Woking area through his job at James Walker’s Lion Works, where he dedicated 40 years and retired as a factory foreman. He also served his country during WWII as a mechanic in the Royal Navy and Fleet Air Arm.
After his retirement, Reg moved briefly to Darlington and Devon, but his strong ties to Woking saw him return to the town.
Throughout his life, Reg was an active member of Christ Church in Woking, where he was part of the choir, and later joined St Mary of Bethany Church.
His passion for gardening and DIY led him to volunteer on many projects for local churches and his community. Known for his quick wit and infectious sense of humour, Reg has left a lasting impression on all who know him.
Matthew Basham, home manager at Kettlewell House, said: “It’s an absolute honour to celebrate Reg’s 100th birthday with him. He’s been a true pillar of the Woking community for so many years, and his life story is nothing short of inspirational.”