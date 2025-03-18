Woking Photographic Society has held its fourth Projected Digital Images (PDI) competition of the season (Len Walker writes).
In the advanced class, Brendan McIlhargey made several attempts to capture sunrise over The Guardians – the dramatic sea stacks of Ribeira da Janela, in Madeira. His perseverance paid off and the towering rock formations were photographed silhouetted against a deep blue sky.
Intertwining Spirals was photographed by Dave Lally in the City Tower in Innsbruck, Austria. He said: “There are actually two spiral staircases interwoven – one to go up, one to go down. This image was taken at the top looking down, I was sitting on a glass panel over the centre.”
In the open class, Connie Kinley was visiting Kew Gardens and stumbled across a fox. She explained: “I started visiting regularly to find its territory and family and to build trust. So when the crocuses emerged it took just a few more visits to photograph this female in a sea of purple on a sunny February day for Springtime fox, Kew Gardens.”
Emma Rowland created a glorious image with Autumn Gold. “I was at Winkworth last autumn and the colours were spectacular, particularly the acers with golds, reds and oranges in the leaves,” she said. “The colour of this tree caught my eye, so I used some intentional camera movement to capture the feeling that the tree was about to shake off its leaves.”
Brigitte Miller was walking through an old slate mine in Wales when she snapped Nature's Beauty returning to Dinorwic Quarry. “I found it sad to see the destruction left behind, rusting machinery scattered around and dilapidated buildings,” she commented. “However, it seems nature is making a comeback, slowly but surely.”
