Woking MP Will Forster has called for rail fares to be frozen next year as they could be set to rise by 4.6% in April following the latest inflation figures being released.
The rise in rail fares next year is usually based on RPI inflation figures from July plus 1%.
Passengers could see a 4.6% increase in ticket prices next year with the cost of a season ticket rising from £4,072 to £4,259 – a £187 increase.
It follows ticket price rises of 3.8% in 2022, 5.9% in 2023, and 4.9% in 2024.
Liberal Democrat Mr Forster said that people in Woking should not be paying more for a service that is “simply not working” after years of Conservative party neglect and mismanagement.
It comes as figures revealed by the Lib Dems showed that since 2018-19, passengers have suffered close to one million minutes of delays due to signal failures.
Mr Forster said: “Passengers in our area have been hammered by rising ticket prices, whilst our railways are simply not working.
“Years of Conservative party neglect and mismanagement has forced rail users to suffer endless delays as they just try to go about their everyday lives. “It would be a slap in the face for all those passengers who have been forced to suffer these cancellations and delayed journeys for ticket prices to rise again next year. “That is why there must be a fare freeze to stop passengers from having to pay more for a service that is not delivering.“