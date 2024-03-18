Woking MP Jonathan Lord has launched a petition to seek residents’ views across Byfleet, West Byfleet and Pyrford regarding proposals for 461 homes and 15 traveller pitches on land near West Hall, off Parvis Road, West Byfleet.
In a letter to residents, Mr Lord said he joined hundreds of residents in attending the public exhibition last month to see the proposals for himself and ask many questions of the developers about their plans.
Mr Lord said: “Protecting and enhancing our green spaces remains a top priority of mine. In 2020, I presented a strong Protect Our Green Belt Petition to Parliament about this particular site (and two smaller sites in Byfleet) and I have continued to work closely with the Byfleet, West Byfleet and Pyrford Residents’ Association to oppose any development on our green fields in the three villages.
“Having seen the current proposals, I have huge concerns about the potential impact on Byfleet, West Byfleet and Pyrford’s infrastructure – particularly with regard to the roads, but also our healthcare and educational facilities and services.
“I also have significant concerns about whether the proposals sufficiently alleviate the surface water flooding that the site is so prone to.
“I remain implacably opposed to what I regard as totally inappropriate development of these beautiful green fields.”
Amanda Boote, Independent borough and county councillor for “the Byfleets”, shares Mr Lord’s concerns.
“It’s disappointing that a planning application is being brought forward given that none of the major infrastructure problems that I have campaigned about relating to this development have been addressed,” she said. “The land still floods, the A245 Parvis Road is almost permanently grid-locked and the medical centre in West Byfleet over capacity with more than 30,000 patients.”
News & Mail readers can make their views known at www.jonathanlord.co.uk/West-Hall-Proposals by adding their name to the petition and completing a short survey.