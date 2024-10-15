The 21st Woking Means Business exhibition took place at the Leisure Centre on 9 October.
The pre-show breakfast forum, hosted by Business Surrey, the support arm of Surrey County Council, was well received and well attended.
A friendly buzz of activity from the moment the doors opened ensured that the nearly 70 exhibitors would be kept busy as they were meeting, greeting and talking to the several hundred attendees that visited the show throughout the day.
Cllr Louise Morales, the Mayor of Woking, and Will Forster MP both spent several hours at the show talking to exhibitors and visitors.
The vibrant atmosphere in the hall was echoed on social media with comments such as "another superb exhibition", "a wonderful show", "well worth it, we made some great connections" and "great event magnificently organised".
Dave Peet, president of Woking Chamber of Commerce, was delighted with the reaction while show organiser Paul Webster said: "With comments like that from exhibitors and visitors alike, you feel that the hard work was all very well worthwhile."