A record 800 people took part in the seventh annual Woking Lions Martian Race, raising £16,500 for local charities.

The event, at McLaren Park, Horsell Common on Father’s Day, featured 5k, 10k, and 21k distances; along with a 2k Mini Martian run that started the day with 150 eager young participants.

This popular event saw its largest turnout ever, selling out two weeks before race day with 800 participants ranging in age from four to 78.

Avril Anderson with daughters Cassie, left, and Zoe ( Mike Tibbotts )

This competitor seemed to get carried away with her costume ( Dave Lally )

Martha Collings was the fastest woman in the 10k race with a time of 40min 14sec ( Mike Tibbotts )

Richard Roberts from Trident Honda presenting cheques to 5k men winner Rich Adams, second-placed Torsten Wakenshaw and Ivan Kemp, who came third ( Mike Tibbotts )

The 10k men's winner was Owen Graham, followed by Ben Rolfe and Barnaby Chadwick ( Mike Tibbotts )

Lion Emma with some of the Mini Martian runners ( Mike Tibbotts )

Representatives of local charities were presented with cheques totalling £13,200 ( Submitted )

Martian runners with Lions president Reg Fianu ( Mike Tibbotts )

Jude Keites smiled his way through the 10k race ( Dave Lally )

Horsell Runners were well represented ( Mike Tibbotts )

For the second consecutive year, the Bee-Lieve Foundation included the Martian Race in their summer fundraising. Their "100 Metres for Molly Challenge," in memory of Molly Price, organized 50 runners to raise money for youth mental health support.

A Woking Lions spokesman said: “The race is grateful for the support of local companies that helped sponsor and fund the event.

“Their generous contributions made this year's Martian Race possible. Special thanks go to: McLaren, Trident Honda in Ottershaw, The Run Company, Heather Farm Cafe, Oakhill IFS, Optichrome Ltd, Foundations Independent Estate Agents, Heritage Architecture, Horsell Co-op, and Goldsworth Park Waitrose.

“The Lion’s Martian Race showcases community spirit, generosity, and commitment to making a positive impact, remaining a cornerstone event in Woking that unites people for fitness, fun, and a great cause.

Woking Lions are grateful to the Race Committee, who work tirelessly throughout the year coordinating logistics and permissions to make this event possible.

On Wednesday June 26, a presentation party was held for beneficiaries at Chobham Village Hall. Presentation of the cheques totalling £13,200 was made by Woking Lions president Reg Fianu, the main recipients being Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and the homelessness charity the York Road Project.