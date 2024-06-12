A 27-year-old man from Woking, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.
An investigation was launched by Thames Valley Police into the death of Kirah Sines, 26, from Bagshot. She died in Jameston in Bracknell, Berkshire on June 4. Her death was described as “sudden” and the cause is currently unknown.
Kirah’s family said: “She really was one of a kind with a heart of gold. She will be truly missed by us all.”
Detective Inspector Peter Clarke added: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the woman who has died.
“This incident continues to be investigated as an unexplained death and we are continuing to investigate the full circumstances. We would kindly ask that members of the public not to speculate about the incident.”