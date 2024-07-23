Work has started on improvements to Woking Library with better furniture, meeting rooms and space for events.
The refurbishment, by Surrey County Council, began two weeks ago and is due to be completed in January next year.
A council spokesman said: “The library will remain open as much as possible, although there will be some small closures and some potential noise disruption.
“Where possible during these closures, we will continue to offer a click and collect service and will only fully close the library when health & safety guidelines require us to do so.”
Much of the emphasis is on helping people to study with bench-style desks with partitions in the IT area and some height-adjustable desks.
There will be a wide variety of desks with plug-in points. A mobile coffee and refreshments unit will be available.
Dotted around the library will be soft seating and casual tables.
There will also be a young adult area with a feature wall and study booths.
The spokesman said: “There will be two flexible meeting rooms that can be hired.
“They will have a digital screen to connect to laptops and other devices along with charging points and access to Wi-Fi. One of them will have a kitchenette. “There will be a folding door between them so they can create one larger room. This space can also be opened up into the library to create a large space for events.”
In addition, there will be two meeting pods for up to six people.
“The design of the children's library has been made to create an enjoyable, creative and fun environment,” the spokesman said. The shelving will be on lockable castors to allow for the space to be opened up for events. Older children will have access to hideaways for individual reading and study tables.