A series of road works around Woking have left motorists seething as they sit in seemingly endless queues of traffic.
Addressing the issue in her weekly newsletter to residents last Friday, council leader Ann-Marie Barker said: “I’d like to begin with the Victoria Arch and Goldsworth Road closures, which are adding to Woking’s traffic chaos.
“The closure is due to a water mains leak affecting the gas network. Both Southern Gas Networks and Affinity Water are on site to resolve this major issue, which has impacted over 350 local residents.
“I’m pleased to learn that over half of households have had their gas supplies restored but work is likely to continue into the next week.
“Sir Robert McAlpine (SRM) has continued to make steady progress, completing the installation of temporary fixings to all ‘high risk’ panels [on the Hilton hotel]. This is thanks to the arrival of a large crane (known as a Bronto) on site, providing engineers with the safest and quickest means of installing fixings.
“Weather conditions have also remained favourable, allowing engineers to work seven days a week and expedite the work required.
“SRM has appointed a team of independent industry-leading façade design specialists that are reviewing why this cladding has failed and whether there is a bespoke solution. I hope to bring you updates on these early discussions as investigations continue.
“SRM will continue to prioritise other areas of cladding that need to be fixed to allow the safe reopening of Victoria Way (A320) at the earliest opportunity.
“The back entrance of Marks and Spencer’s has reopened, making it easier for shoppers from the other side of town and residents of the Marches to visit the shop.
“As half term draws to a close, it is likely that congestion on the diversion route will increase during rush hour periods. Whilst I appreciate how frustrating this is, your safety remains our priority, and all stakeholders are focused on re-opening the road.
“I will be visiting the site to speak to senior SRM staff and get a first-hand understanding of the issues and possible solutions. I know you’ll join me in wanting to hear more about the plans to develop a robust, permanent solution to resolve the cladding issue once and for all.
“There are also roadworks along Triggs Lane following a power outage. I'm pleased that UK Power Networks has now restored the power, however disruption will continue as the road is repaired.”
“Critically, this will ensure that we can meet our financial obligations relating to the £2.1 billion legacy debt without impacting front-line services, as well as allowing us to set a balanced budget. This will be discussed at the meeting of Council on Monday, 3 March.