The ever-popular Woking Fireworks Extravaganza returns to Woking Park on Saturday 9 November. This event is considered to be one of the best fireworks displays in the south east and is one of the most popular events held in Woking.
This year’s theme is “Rock through the Ages” and will feature the some of the most famous rock music tracks from the last 60 years, all synchronised with the fireworks. The organisers are promising some exciting new firework features this year, not previously seen in Woking Park.
Park gates will open at 5.30pm. The funfair and refreshment stands will be open from then until 9.30pm. The display itself will start at the family-friendly time of 7.30pm. Food and drink stands are being further expanded this year to help meet demand, with variety to suit all tastes.
Once again Radio Woking’s star presenter Justin Coll will rock the crowd during the big build up to the display.
The event is arranged by Woking District Rotary for the entire community to enjoy, and all proceeds from the event will go to carefully selected causes and charities.
Club President Roger Gratwick said: “Despite rising costs we have made a big decision to hold ticket prices unchanged for the third year in succession. We hope this will make the event even better value for a family night out.”
Tickets can be purchased online in advance at discounted prices, and will also be available on the night, when contactless payment will be the preferred method of payment.
Tickets: Adult (16+ in advance) £9, on the night £10; child (5-15 in advance) £4.50, on the night £5: family (two adults and two children in advance) £22.50, on the night £25. Children under 5 years admitted free with responsible adult
Further information and tickets are available at www.wokingfireworks.org