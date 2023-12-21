For the 15th successive year the Woking Football Club squad took time out to visit the children’s wards at St Peter’s Hospital in Cherstey and the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford.
Club chaplain Ian Nicholson said: “Our Christmas Project, which is organised alongside partner charity Cardinals in the Community, is one of the highlights of the club year.
“Players, management and supporters join together to raise funds for toys and football gifts as well as distributing free match tickets.
“It is such a privilege and so moving to meet and listen to children and their parents who are going through such tough times.
“Love of football is almost universal and the players throw themselves into the visits.
“It is good, even in the midst of challenges, to hear laughter and see smiling faces as spirits are lifted.
“We are always so grateful to the players and supporters who donate their time and money to make it such a success every year.”