Renters of private landlords may be eligible for help with their housing costs through Universal Credit (UC), or Housing Benefit, with the help provided being limited by the Local Housing Allowance (LHA). LHA rates have been frozen since 2020 but will go back up to cover the bottom 30% of local rents in April next year. This is a huge relief; Citizens Advice Woking (CAW) recently conducted a survey which showed that there was not a single private rental property available where the cost came within the LHA rate.