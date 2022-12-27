SEASONAL celebrations rolled on for Woking fans, following a derby victory away at Aldershot on Boxing Day.
These festive fixtures have not always been the happiest for Cards supporters over the last few years, but manager Darren Sarll had told the News & Mail he was relishing the prospect of a derby battle.
“I’m very conscious of how we have to behave and how we have to perform,” he said.
“These are for your supporters and will always stay with the supporters, and that’s why it has an extra edge or excitement or anticipation.”
And Woking left the EBB Stadium basking in both winter sunshine and that winning feeling, having beaten the Shots 2-1, despite playing the final minutes with 10 men.
Woking FC posted plenty of social media clips, having asked supporters to send their best photos and videos, such as this one from James Parvin.
See the 5 January edition of the News & Mail for match report and manager's reaction.