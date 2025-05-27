Woking MP Will Forster has tabled an amendment in Parliament, known as “Sara’s Law”, to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill in memory of the murdered 10-year-old Horsell resident, Sara Sharif.
Sara’s body was found at the family home in Hammond Road in August 2023.
Last December, the father and stepmother of Sara were sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of her murder.
Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, was ordered to serve a minimum term of 40 years, while Sara’s stepmother, Beinash Batool, was ordered to serve a minimum term of 33 years. Sara’s uncle, Faisal Malik, was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of causing or allowing Sara’s death.
Mr Forster said: “I’ve proposed this amendment to ensure that Sara’s legacy is that she’s the last person killed by those that should have loved her.”
The amendment seeks to address the discrepancies in how children’s social care is handled across the country following the findings of a recent report by the Children’s Commissioner.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Forster highlighted how "the level of support a child receives too often depends not on their needs, but on where they live and the thresholds a council has for stepping in and saving that child from abuse or neglect”.
Local authorities across the country have wildly different rules on if, when and how they intervene in a child safeguarding case.
This creates a "postcode lottery" where children in one area may receive timely help, while others are left at risk.
By establishing national standards for intervention and automatic referrals, this amendment will ensure that professionals can step in before it is too late.
Mr Forster’s amendment is due to be debated on 12 June in the House of Lords.
