The 12th year of the Woking Debates begins on January 27, 2024 with a discussion on How is Woking Borough Council going to protect vulnerable residents from the forthcoming cuts?.
The debate will take place at Woking United Reform Church in White Rose Lane from 11 am to 12.30pm.
The next debate will be on February 24 on ‘Will AI do away with work?’
On March 23, the topic will be What can be done about the water industry? and on April 27 the subject will be Why is there still famine?
The debates were started by Woking Action for Peace and are run with the support of several local groups to encourage active participation in the community by looking at underlying issues facing all of us.
The organisers say they believe that together we can find ways forward to a more equal, peaceful and united world.
Entrance is free and donations are welcomed. The sessions begin with tea and coffee at 10.30am.
For more information, call Keith Scott on 01483 824980, email him on [email protected], search for Woking Debates on Facebook or visit www.wokingdebates.com