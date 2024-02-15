Proposals that will deliver more than £8 million in council-service-related savings were approved by Woking councillors last Thursday (February 8, 2024). The decision will support the delivery of a balanced budget for the next financial year.
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “Adoption of these proposals is an important first step towards our objective to live within our means and return Woking to long-term financial sustainability. We’ve looked for innovative solutions wherever possible.
“We’ve found a way to keep Pool in the Park open, put in place arrangements for community groups to take ownership of facilities whilst supporting valued organisations to transition away from council funding.
“I particularly welcome the improved financial package for Citizens Advice Woking and I’m pleased to confirm that Woking Community Transport will provide a day care service to Hale End Court and a reduced but equally highly valued, dial-a-ride service for 2024-25. This would be reviewed annually.”