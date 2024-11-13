A conductor has reached a very special milestone in his long time career.
Roy Stratford has been the conductor at Woking Symphony Orchestra (WSO) for 40 years. To mark the occasion, an anniversary concert will be held on Sunday, November 24.
The concert will see Roy take to the stage as conductor and as soloist for Beethoven's Third Piano Concerto. He came into his position at the orchestra in 1984 when the previous conductor left.
Roy said: “I first conducted WSO in 1981 as a deputy whilst I was still at college and in 1984 was appointed conductor.
“I hugely respect the players who do all sorts of jobs but come along every Tuesday to make music and to pursue the goal of excellence - it is humbling and inspiring.
“We have had many wonderful soloists who have gone on to have careers in the profession and I have always been keen to invite aspiring young conductors as well.
“My wife and family come to all concerts (almost) and now my six grandchildren come to our annual Family Concert.”
Under Roy's leadership, the orchestra has performed some of the most challenging works in the orchestral repertoire. Including Mahler 5 last summer, Stravinsky's Petrushka, and Shostakovich 10.
The anniversary concert will also feature Stephen Frost's Passelande (which was previously commissioned for the orchestra), and Rachmaninov's 2nd Symphony.
Roy added: “No plans to hand on the baton, I am only 66, young for a conductor!”