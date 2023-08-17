Woking students will be celebrating in the sun today after their two years of hard work has paid off.
There was an impressive 99 per cent pass rate for all the A Levels taken at Woking College, with a record number of students securing their first choice places at the top universities.
A Woking College spokesperson said: "We are very proud of all of our students and staff who supported them throughout their time at College."
The results earned are all the more impressive due to the significant disruption all the students experienced during their GCSE's. The college believes much credit should be given to the way they bounced back and have done so well over the last two years.
This year, Woking College saw students gain a record number of places at Oxbridge.
Students heading to Cambridge include Louie Martin, who will be studying Maths; Joshua Ford, who will be studying Natural Sciences; Timothy Browning, who will be studying History; and Matthew Rayner, who will be studying Physics.
Oxford was also well represented with Izabella Angell heading to the Oxford Geography department, Fahim Hussain heading to the Biomedical Sciences department, Tomas Heggberg off to study Medicine and Erin Fitzgibbon reading Geography.
But Oxbridge were not the only top choices for Woking students, many of whom were accepted at excellent Russell Group Universities.
Former Student President Sam Tough secured a place at Exeter to study P.P.E.
Holly Robinson is heading to Durham to read Classics. Darcey Holmes has been accepted to study Chemistry at Bristol. James Burge will be going to Nottingham for Computer Science.
Shona Fernie will be at Warwick for their English and Theatre Studies course and Yasmin Leacock will be studying Sociology at Leeds, to name just a few.
Brett Freeman, principal of Woking College, said: “The vast majority of our leavers will now be taking up their places at university or on an apprenticeship; I know that their positive attitude which has driven them to a wonderful set of results will have further enhanced the skills, abilities and mindset they will need to negotiate the transition to higher education and their early years of employment.
"Woking College’s key ambition will always be to enhance the life choice of our students and I am delighted that we could all work together so superbly in meeting that aim.”