A WOKING charity that works with the homeless is on high alert as bitter Arctic temperatures freeze the streets.
“At York Road Project we will be aware of anyone rough sleeping and start early in the morning, going out to any known locations and ensuring no one is out,” said Cherisse Dealtry, the charity’s chief executive.
“If they are we will contact the LHA [Local Housing Authority, in this case Woking Borough Council] and advise them of the person. The LHA will offer B&B accommodation during this period of cold weather. We will continue to offer support to the rough sleeper, offering access to a GP, check-ups, clothing and food.
“If we come across someone who isn’t from the area, we will liaise with the LHA of where they are from and then reconnect them by buying a train or bus ticket so they can get accommodated safely.”
From the 1 November until 31 March each year the weather is monitored by the LHA and homeless charities. If the temperature falls below 0 degrees, which also includes the windchill factor, for three consecutive nights cold weather protocols are activated.
Woking Borough Council has triggered its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol, which provides rough sleepers in the borough with emergency accommodation during periods of severe cold weather.
The council works with York Road Project, which will try to offer shelter to all people sleeping rough in Woking by providing emergency accommodation. If the shelter is full, the council will work with shelter staff to find alternative temporary accommodation.
“It is a busy time for us, but not like it used to be pre-pandemic,” Cherisse added. “Up until COVID we used to have shared accommodation at our direct access accommodation, and we would put blow-up beds on spare floor spaces to ensure no one rough slept during cold weather. Our 11-bed service sometimes had 17 or 18 people per night.
“Since the pandemic we are only able to accommodate 10 people all in individual rooms. If we have a vacant room, we will fill it very quickly.
“On average we see two new people a week come to us for assistance here in Woking. If we are unable to offer accommodation, we will refer the individual to the LHA for assistance.
“We want people to feel safe and have their own room. It’s already a traumatic time and sharing with someone you don’t know when you are at your lowest isn’t a good way to support people.
“We used to cook for everyone but we realised during the pandemic that isn’t supporting learning and developing new skills, so the clients cook for themselves with support from staff. We provide basics and donations from churches such as United Reformed Church and the local community can help make amazing meals each night that are affordable.
“We have our sponsor a bed campaign running during Christmas, so if anyone wishes to donate, please give a gift.”
York Road Project is planned to have a new base in the Goldsworth Road redevelopment scheme, although that remains some way in the future.
The new build would be over nine floors, offering services under one roof with 32 beds, offices and day centre facilities. The charity remains hopeful for talks with Woking Borough Council and developer EcoWorld London in the coming months.
FOR more information about the charity and to donate, visit www.yorkroadproject.org.uk.