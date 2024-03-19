Woking charity Dramatize is set to take over The Vyne Community Centre in Knaphill from April 1.
This will include operating a new tea room, which will assist adults with learning disabilities with getting into employment.
Dramatize currently operates from the Moorcroft Community Centre and has been working hard in the run-up to taking over The Vyne to ensure that all the groups that use the centre are able to continue, notably the elderly and socially isolated.
The centre is the first building to be handed over to a trusted charity under the new Community Transfer Asset programme that Woking Borough Council has put in place this year to encourage a different way of funding services.
Many charities have been hit and services reduced as the council has had to cut its expenditure in the wake of its effective bankruptcy.
Karen Davies, director of Dramatize, said: “We have many plans to bring the centre back to life, running new events, regular classes integrating different communities together.
“There is an online crowdfunding page and are welcoming donations to help towards the reopening of the centre and bringing a new lease of life. If you can help in any way please visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/dramatize “The centre will be closed from April 1 to 7, reopening on April 8 with a grand opening on April 10 from 1pm to 3pm, providing free beverages, entertainment and a chance to meet our team. All are welcome and it’s free of charge.”