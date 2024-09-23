Despite the showers, the Seymours Woking Car Show last Sunday (22 September) was busier than ever, drawing thousands of visitors into the town centre.
The wet start did little to dampen the enthusiasm of exhibitors who created a showcase of more than 60 Classic, American and Custom cars spread across the town.
Mercia Walk housed an impressive display of colourful supercars including four McLaren series cars, a Ferrari F12, Porsche Spider and an Audi R8.
Those looking for muscle could find it in giant robot form in Jubilee Square, where Transformers fans and younger visitors queued for selfies with Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Megatron and Barricade.
A replica of the Optimus Prime truck from the 2007 Transformers film, a Peterbilt 379 semi-trailer truck, provided a bold, colourful centrepiece outside of Victoria Place shopping centre, flanked by a bright yellow Camaro and Pontiac, which fans of the movie will know as Bumblebee and Jazz (in disguise).
Visitors could hop in the passenger seat of their dream ride thanks to Sporting Bears Motor Club. Members raised over £1,400 for Home-Start Runnymede & Woking by offering rides in a Daimler Dart, Nissan GTR, Maserati, Ford Mustang, Aston Martin and more, in return for a donation.
Woking Car Show organiser Terry Fox, from Horsell, said: “The aim of the Woking Car Show is to showcase Woking’s passion for cars and motoring, to create a fun day out for families, and to support local businesses by increasing footfall in the town centre.
“I think we achieved that, and I would like to thank everyone involved in helping us make this year’s event an even bigger success, especially our sponsors – Seymours Woking, McLaren Automotive, Crane Garden Buildings, and Doubletree by Hilton Woking.”
For those wanting to exhibit their cars next year, you can express interest now at www.woking.gov.uk/carshowregistration
Woking Car Show is a free community-led event 100% funded by sponsorship and supported by Woking Borough Council.