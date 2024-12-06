Woking Borough Council has released details of its services over the Christmas and New Year period.
The Council’s Civic Offices and customer services phone line for non-essential services will be closed from 1pm on Christmas Eve until 9am on January 2. For an emergency relating to council services, call 01483 755 855.
Housing services will be operating an emergency out of hours service only from 5pm on Christmas Eve until 9am on January 2. Residents needing to report emergency repairs can do so by calling 0300 373 0373, option one.
Residents wishing to make rent payments can do so by phoning the same number and by choosing option two. Any other urgent tenancy matters can be reported via option four.
If you suspect a gas leak, immediately call the Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999. Homelessness and housing options are on 020 3701 3590 and the community meals service will remain open.