Woking Borough Council will join thousands of individuals and organisations across the nation in lighting a candle of remembrance on today to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.
The day is a symbol of solidarity and reflection to remember the countless lives that have been lost or impacted around the world by genocide.
This year’s Holocaust Memorial Day marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp complex, and the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia.
To mark this important day, residents are encouraged to light a candle and place it in their window to remember those lost. Images can be shared on social media using the hashtags #HolocaustMemorialDay and #LightTheDarkness.
The theme is ‘For a Better Future’, to enable people to come together, learn from and about the past, and take actions to make a better future for all.
Mayor of Woking, Cllr Louise Morales, said: "Holocaust Memorial Day is a time for reflection, remembrance and unity. On this day, we remember the millions of men, women, and children murdered during the Holocaust and those who have suffered and perished in genocides around the world.
“This year, as we mark anniversaries of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the genocide in Bosnia, we are reminded of the devastating consequences of hatred and intolerance. The theme, ‘For a Better Future,’ calls us to learn from the past and build a world where compassion and understanding triumph over division and violence.
“With ongoing conflicts around the world, especially the suffering in Gaza and Israel, it is more important than ever to reflect on the lessons of history. We must reaffirm our commitment to peace and tolerance.
“I encourage all residents, whatever their faith, to join the national Light the Darkness campaign by lighting a candle and placing it in your window at 8pm.”
Surrey History Centre is holding a month-long exhibition and an online, live event this Wednesday, January 29 at 5.30pm telling the stories of 13 British born victims of the Holocaust. Tickets can be booked online.
The BBC will also broadcast the national Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony at 7pm.