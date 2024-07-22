Woking Borough Council is seeking an independent co-opted member and a chair to serve on its audit and governance committee.
The committee is responsible for overseeing internal and external audit arrangements, reviewing and scrutinising financial statements, and reviewing and assessing the risk management of the authority.
The two successful candidates will have a wide range of skills, experiences and competencies, in particular:
Up-to-date knowledge, skills, and a depth of experience in the fields of audit, accounting, financial management, risk management and performance management.
Experience gained working in a large public sector or not-for-profit organisation.
Understanding of the complexity of issues surrounding audit and risk management in local government.
Operating consistently and without bias.
Ability to devote the necessary time to the role.
In addition, the independent chair role will preside over audit and governance committee meetings, attend briefings, and undertake a pivotal coordinating role in setting the committee’s annual work programme.
The appointment will be for an initial period of up to four years.
Applicants for the roles should send a covering statement to express their interest, making it clear which role they are applying for, and explain how they meet the desirable requirements alongside their CV to [email protected]
The application process closes on Sunday, 4 August.
Interviews will take place in the week commencing Monday, 12 August, with a date to be confirmed.
If you have any questions or would like to arrange an informal discussion about either role, please email Gareth John, director of legal and democratic services at [email protected]
More information about the roles can be found at www.woking.gov.uk