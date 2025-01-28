2025/0032: Prior approval under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use of the upper floors (and part of the ground floor to facilitate pedestrian access and bin/cycle storage only) of 1 - 2 High Street, Woking from Commercial, Business and Service (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to form 8No. self-contained residential flats. 1 - 2 High Street