Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2024/0827: Display of 1 non-illuminated fascia sign. West Chiropractic, 43A Old Woking Road, West Byfleet
0885: Single-storey side extension following demolition of shed. 46 Petersham Avenue, Byfleet
0865: Single-storey side extension and a detached garage following demolition of single-storey side extension and garage. Associated landscaping works. 39 Sanway Close, Byfleet
Heathlands
0866: Single-storey rear extension and alterations to external materials and fenestration. Wyngate, Lawfords Hill Road, Worplesdon
0842: Proposed relocation of the access track (part retrospective) along with erection of substation to serve residential development permitted under Planning Ref: PLAN/2024/0190. Runtley Wood Farm, Runtley Wood Lane, Sutton Green
0740: Part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 39 Hawthorn Road
0758: Front car port. West Hurstgate, Hook Heath Road
0821: Proposed alterations to fenestration layout and external materials to include a render finish to the walls, replacement standing seam metal roof and replacement grey aluminium windows and doors. Tall Trees, Wych Hill Way
Hoe Valley
0854: Single-storey side and rear extension and front porch canopy. Insertion of 5No rear solar panels, 1No front and rear rooflights and 6No side and rear sun tubes. Hollyrose, Linden Way, Kingfield
0878: Single-storey front porch extension and single storey rear extension. 23 Granville Road, Westfield
0849: Introduction of four fixed tables and safety balustrade around the front apron, plus small folding canopy to shopfront. 46 - 48 Westfield Road, Westfield
Horsell
0874: Two-storey side and rear wrap-around extension and single-storey side/rear extension, alterations to the front elevation including formation of feature gable, alteration and extension to the existing roof including the addition of ten rooflights and two solar panels. 16 Kettlewell Close
0879: Single-storey rear extension and extension to the existing raised patio. Bullbeggars, Church Hill
Knaphill
0853: Proposed erection of 3no two-storey detached dwellings along with conversion of existing barn to create 2no semi-detached two-storey dwellings and erection of detached timber framed double car-port and associated parking and landscaping following demolition of 2no existing barns and part demolition of 1no barn. Manor Cottages, Carthouse Lane, Horsell
Mount Hermon
0876: Illuminated fascia sign to ground floor north entrance of building element permitted under application PLAN/2024/0442. Woking Homes Residential Care Home, Oriental Road
0869: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend maximum depth of 4m, maximum height of 3.3m and maximum height of eaves of 3m following demolition of existing conservatory. 4 Fircroft Close
Pyrford
0870: Single-storey side and rear extension. 11 Peatmore Close
0743: Two-storey side and rear extension and detached front garage. Rear dormer window and insertion of front and side rooflights. Alterations to external materials and fenestration. 21 Norfolk Farm Road
0891: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory, insertion of 2No side rooflights and fenestration alterations. 1.8m high front fence. Melissa, Pyrford Heath
St John’s
0823: Retrospective planning permission for rear outbuilding and pergola. 109 Inkerman Road
0894: Single-storey front extension. 84 Hermitage Road
0873: Single-storey rear extension. 54 Robin Hood Road
0813: Formation of new vehicular access. 3 Goldsmiths Close