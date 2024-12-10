Woking Borough Council

Byfleet & West Byfleet

2024/0827: Display of 1 non-illuminated fascia sign. West Chiropractic, 43A Old Woking Road, West Byfleet

0885: Single-storey side extension following demolition of shed. 46 Petersham Avenue, Byfleet

0865: Single-storey side extension and a detached garage following demolition of single-storey side extension and garage. Associated landscaping works. 39 Sanway Close, Byfleet

Heathlands

0866: Single-storey rear extension and alterations to external materials and fenestration. Wyngate, Lawfords Hill Road, Worplesdon

0842: Proposed relocation of the access track (part retrospective) along with erection of substation to serve residential development permitted under Planning Ref: PLAN/2024/0190. Runtley Wood Farm, Runtley Wood Lane, Sutton Green

0740: Part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 39 Hawthorn Road

0758: Front car port. West Hurstgate, Hook Heath Road

0821: Proposed alterations to fenestration layout and external materials to include a render finish to the walls, replacement standing seam metal roof and replacement grey aluminium windows and doors. Tall Trees, Wych Hill Way

Hoe Valley

0854: Single-storey side and rear extension and front porch canopy. Insertion of 5No rear solar panels, 1No front and rear rooflights and 6No side and rear sun tubes. Hollyrose, Linden Way, Kingfield

0878: Single-storey front porch extension and single storey rear extension. 23 Granville Road, Westfield

0849: Introduction of four fixed tables and safety balustrade around the front apron, plus small folding canopy to shopfront. 46 - 48 Westfield Road, Westfield

Horsell

0874: Two-storey side and rear wrap-around extension and single-storey side/rear extension, alterations to the front elevation including formation of feature gable, alteration and extension to the existing roof including the addition of ten rooflights and two solar panels. 16 Kettlewell Close

0879: Single-storey rear extension and extension to the existing raised patio. Bullbeggars, Church Hill

Knaphill

0853: Proposed erection of 3no two-storey detached dwellings along with conversion of existing barn to create 2no semi-detached two-storey dwellings and erection of detached timber framed double car-port and associated parking and landscaping following demolition of 2no existing barns and part demolition of 1no barn. Manor Cottages, Carthouse Lane, Horsell

Mount Hermon

0876: Illuminated fascia sign to ground floor north entrance of building element permitted under application PLAN/2024/0442. Woking Homes Residential Care Home, Oriental Road

0869: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend maximum depth of 4m, maximum height of 3.3m and maximum height of eaves of 3m following demolition of existing conservatory. 4 Fircroft Close

Pyrford

0870: Single-storey side and rear extension. 11 Peatmore Close

0743: Two-storey side and rear extension and detached front garage. Rear dormer window and insertion of front and side rooflights. Alterations to external materials and fenestration. 21 Norfolk Farm Road

0891: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory, insertion of 2No side rooflights and fenestration alterations. 1.8m high front fence. Melissa, Pyrford Heath

St John’s

0823: Retrospective planning permission for rear outbuilding and pergola. 109 Inkerman Road

0894: Single-storey front extension. 84 Hermitage Road

0873: Single-storey rear extension. 54 Robin Hood Road

0813: Formation of new vehicular access. 3 Goldsmiths Close