Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2024/0729: Erection of first-floor side extension. 2 Manor Crescent, Byfleet
2024/0857: Erection of single-storey rear extension with render finish. 8 Foxlake Road, Byfleet
2024/0421: Erection of two-storey side extension to provide additional dwelling. 25 Chertsey Road, Byfleet
Canalside
2024/0861: Installation of freestanding communication apparatus with advert display on either side. Footpath outside 49, Commercial Way
2024/0746: Erection of single-storey front extension, first-floor rear extension and rear outbuilding. 39 Bentham Avenue, Sheerwater
2024/0859: Installation of freestanding communication apparatus with advert display on either side. Land Adjacent 1 to 13, Goldsworth Road
2024/0863: Installation of freestanding communication apparatus with advert display on either side. Land fronting Albion House, High Street
Goldsworth East
CONSULT/2024/0007: Informal consultation from Surrey Heath Borough Council for erection of replacement two-storey dwelling following demolition of existing dwelling at Walnut Tree Farm, Stafford Lake, Bisley (case ref. 24/1085/FFU) Surrey Heath Borough Council, Gloucester Square
Heathlands
2024/0632: Retrospective application for single-storey side extension. Gainford, Hook Heath Road
2024/0868: Erection of detached garage and rear outbuilding. Vermont, Holly Bank Road
2024/0845: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed construction of single-storey outbuilding to provide gym and home office ancillary to existing property. 7 School Cottages, Mayford Green
2024/0829: Erection of side extension to existing garage and conversion into habitable accommodation. 3 Fairbanks, Triggs Lane
2024/0248: Erection of single-storey side extension with integral garage following demolition of existing and erection of hip-to-gable roof extension and rear dormer window. Replacement flat roofing throughout and 2No front rooflights. 175 Saunders Lane
2024/0858: Variation of condition 2 (Approved Plans) of planning permission PLAN/2023/0325 dated 15/05/2024 (Erection of part single, part two-storey extension and matching roof above existing L-shaped single-storey element on the western corner with associated alterations to fenestration). Hillbrow, Berry Lane, Worplesdon
Horsell
2024/0852: Erection of proposed part-two storey, part single-storey rear extension, conversion of garage into habitable accommodation, addition of side dormer and rear terrace. Alterations to fenestration and existing front porch. 73 Orchard Drive
Hoe Valley
2024/0840: Erection of single-storey rear extension and front porch. 4 Gloster Road, Old Woking
Knaphill
2024/0833: Use of land for private equestrian purposes and construction of 8 no. stables with tack and feed room and laying of permeable hardstanding and internal access road. Land west of Ludham, Littlewick Road
2024/0834: Use of land for private equestrian purposes. Fields 7671 to 7964 to 8156 land adjacent Ludham, Littlewick Road
Mount Hermon
2024/0841: Erection of first-floor side and rear extension and single-storey rear extension. Alterations to roof to include raising ridge height by 675mm and erection of front porch. Insertion of 1No front and 10No side rooflights. 27 White Rose Lane
St John's
2024/0831: Erection of single-storey front extension, creation of hardstanding and formation of a new vehicular access. 9 Lakeside Close
2024/0856: Erection of front porch extension. 13 Greenvale Road
2024/0855: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 84 Lower Guildford Road, Knaphill