2023/0004 (HABREG): Approval under regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application 2021/0855 (prior approval under the provisions of schedule 2, part 3, class O of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use of the existing building from offices (class B1 (a)) to residential (class C3) to provide 33 dwellings (seven one bed/one person; 13 one bed/two people; two two beds/three people; and 11 two beds/four people). Rosemount House, Rosemount Avenue, West Byfleet