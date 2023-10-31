Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/0004 (HABREG): Approval under regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application 2021/0855 (prior approval under the provisions of schedule 2, part 3, class O of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use of the existing building from offices (class B1 (a)) to residential (class C3) to provide 33 dwellings (seven one bed/one person; 13 one bed/two people; two two beds/three people; and 11 two beds/four people). Rosemount House, Rosemount Avenue, West Byfleet
2023/0849: Erection of a single-storey front extension, two-storey side and rear extension. 12 Eden Grove Road, Byfleet
2023/0872: Erection of a two-storey side infill extension, increase in ridge height, two side dormer windows and side porch extension. Insertion of two side roof lights. 22 Mowbray Avenue, Byfleet
2023/0799: Erection of a self-contained annex following the demolition of existing timber summerhouse. 5 Chertsey Road, Byfleet
2023/0867: Erection of a two-storey side extension and single-storey side and rear extension to incorporate a flat roof. Erection of front porch. 72 Rectory Lane, Byfleet
Canalside
2023/0787: Formation of a new vehicular access and creation of hard standing. 30 Lambourne Crescent, Sheerwater
2023/0863: Display of one replacement internally illuminated hanging sign, one replacement internally illuminated fascia logo sign and new panel, one replacement non-illuminated ATM surrounding and decal, display of non-illuminated window message and replacement of non-illuminated safety manifestation. Nationwide Building Society, 5 Mercia Walk, Woking
2023/0876: Erection of a part single-, part two-storey rear extension and single-storey front extension. 10 St Michael’s Road, Sheerwater
2023/0878: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey side extension. 212 Albert Drive, Sheerwater
2023/0745: Change of use from class F1 (learning and non-residential institutions) to use class E (g) (offices, research and development, industrial process), class B2 (general industrial) and class B8 (storage and distribution). Thameswey, Unit 16 and Unit 17, Wintonlea, Monument Way West, Woking
2023/0880: Erection of a single-storey front extension, single-storey first-floor rear extension and rear outbuilding. 39 Bentham Avenue, Sheerwater
Goldsworth Park
2023/0828: Retrospective application for change of use from amenity land to private residential with boundary hedge and fencing. 18 Hawkswell Close, Woking
Hoe Valley
2023/0858: Proposed installation of a front canopy following removal of the existing canopy on the ground floor – E (b) use. 2 The Terrace, High Street, Old Woking
2023/0859: Erection of single-storey rear extension and rear dormer window with two roof lights. Flat 7, The Shops, Kingfield Road, Kingfield
2023/0879: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for creation of new vehicular access and hard standing. 28 Old School Place, Westfield
2023/0870: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following removal of existing conservatory and addition of a half hip roof with two front dormers and three rear dormers following removal of an existing dormer to the front and rear roof slopes. Ty Oen, 14 Lime Grove, Westfield
Horsell
2023/0817: Erection of rear outbuilding. 60 Orchard Drive, Horsell
2023/0868: Erection of a two-storey side extension and single-storey side extension following demolition of the existing single-storey extension. Erection of two rear dormer windows and one side dormer window. Horsell Rise Cottage, Horsell Rise, Horsell
Knaphill
2023/0860: Erection of a single-storey side extension with rear dormer window. 17 Beechwood Road, Knaphill
2023/0853: Erection of a first-floor side extension. 47 Lane End Drive, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
2023/0873: Change of use from a beauty/sports therapy clinic (class E) to a dwelling (class C3) including the erection of a two-storey front extension, first-floor extension to create an additional storey, one front dormer and one rear dormer in roof slope and one roof light and external porch following demolition of outbuilding. Ryan House, 30A College Road, Woking
Pyrford
2023/0877: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing lean-to, formation of one rear dormer and one front roof light. 16 Pollard Road, Maybury
St John’s
2023/0861: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. 42 Mabel Street, Woking
2023/0882: Erection of a single-storey side and rear infill extension. 9 The Rise, Elm Road, Woking